Katarina Adamovic leaving UH Tennis to coach her alma mater Oklahoma State

After two seasons with the Cougars, head coach Katarina Adamovic will be leaving to return to her alma mater Oklahoma State as the new head coach.

In the two seasons with Houston, Adamovic transformed the Cougars. Prior to her arrival, Houston went 2-19 overall and 0-13 in conference.

Her first year, the Cougars went 4-16 overall and 0-13 in conference. However, this past and final season the Cougars went 17-6 overall and 8-5 in conference.

The Cougars entered the 2026 season under Adamovic, with an 11-0 streak, the best opener the program has seen since 1990.

Adamovic coached the Cougars to the highest ITA ranking the program has seen, at No.29.

Houston is now in pursuit of a new head coach.

sports@thedailycougar.com