Students, staff celebrate 75 years of MD Anderson Library

UH marked the 75th anniversary of the MD Anderson Library on April 30 by bringing together students, faculty and staff to honor its legacy on campus.

The event featured food, games, community engagement, aimed to thank the campus community and reimagine the library space moving forward.

The future of the library will be designed to combine modern and vibrant spaces as well as meet the needs of UH students, faculty and staff, said executive director of communications for UH Libraries Esmeralda Fisher.

“We are going to focus on stewarding our collections through collaboration, turning the library into an engaging focal point for the library as well as facilitating convergence,” Fisher said.

Students at the celebration reflected that the library serves as an integral part of the college experience and play an important role for communities beyond academics.

“Whether it was studying late at night or scheduling group meetings for my club, I love the library,” said chemical engineering senior Santiago Ramirez. “Libraries are very important to understand the historical context of politics and to better understand and make more educated choices about the things that affect us.”

Many students expressed how the library has been an important part of their academic journey and goes beyond just academic resources.

“The library has been great,” said art history senior Destiny Mahone. “I do all my printing here and get the books I need for my classes.”

The UH library has not only helped students academically but also acts as an important gathering point for students on campus, especially during stressful times in the semester.

“Libraries still serve as a place to gather and bring ourselves together, but also lock down and do well on finals,” said data management librarian Molly Knapp.

Fisher echoed a similar sentiment, explaining the event was meant to create a supportive and relaxing atmosphere for students.

“So many of us are thinking about finals right now and you can get stressed out,” Fisher said. “We wanted this to be an opportunity for folks to get together, take a break from studying and come together to celebrate the legacy.”

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