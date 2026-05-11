Pedestrian paths to be affected by construction near Bates Law building

Construction fencing for the Academic Building for Hobby School of Public Affairs will be installed beginning May 13 through Dec. 31, 2027, according to an email sent by Facilities Communications to the UH community.

The fencing will reroute pedestrian pathways temporarily. This will affect the access points for Bates Law building, Teaching Unit 2 and Krost Hall.

These routes will be updated and reflected in the UH Go App for better navigation in and around the affected areas.

In addition, a focused pedestrian path map has been developed to guide movement through the construction zone, the email said.

For any questions or concerns it is recommended to contact Facilities Communications.

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