UH launches interactive map to track campus lighting project

UH has launched an interactive map where students can track the progress of the campus lighting project and has established a dedicated maintenance team for the light poles on campus.

The map is color-coded by completed projects, projects in progress, scheduled projects, places with no known problems and spaces to be reviewed after the Centennial.

The University is implementing industry-leading lighting and design standards, and upgrading the type and quantity of light poles to promote consistent visibility around campus, said senior vice president for administration and finance Raymond Bartlett in a University-wide email sent to students this morning.

The email also included a link to a progress video showing before and after footage of parking lots 3, 4, 8, 9, 10, 6A, 12A, 21B, 15H and 16D & E.

Design for the Campus Lighting and Security Project was already ongoing in 2022, and construction was originally scheduled for 2024, but the project was delayed due to complications related to Covid-19.

Phase Two of the project was approved by the Board of Regents in Feb. 2025, with the project slated to finish by the end of 2025 but experienced additional delays due to unexpected underground issues.

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