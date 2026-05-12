Cougars clinch first series victory in over a month against Arizona

Coming into the crucial series against Arizona, Houston baseball had just four conference wins. On the heels of the first two high-powered games, that number increased to six at Hi Corbett Stadium in Tucson, Arizona winning 2-1 from May 8-10.

The Cougars now sit three games behind Texas Tech for the final spot in the Big 12 tournament.

Game 1: Eight Cougars record hits in series-opening win

Houston had eight different batters connect for a hit tallying 13 as a team in the 7-4 victory in the opener.

Senior infielder Tyler Cox recorded his 16th multi-hit game of the season, with his three hits while junior catcher Riley Jackson also smacked three hits. Cox also recorded his 25th career multi-RBI game, as he led the team with two and gave Houston its final run in the sixth inning.

Sophomore pitcher Kendall Hoffman glided to his third win as he allowed just three runs in seven innings, while senior pitcher Ryne Rodriguez earned the save.

After heading into the second frame tied 1-1, Jackson put Houston back on top for good as he scored on a 2-out fielding error by Arizona’s senior shortstop Mathis Meurant.

Three runs in the sixth inning, including Cox’s 2-RBI double, created enough distance to hold off an Arizona comeback bid.

Freshman first baseman Tony Lira led Arizona offensively, as he went 3 for 4 with two RBIs. Junior pitcher Owen Kramkowski was given the loss after allowing six runs over 5.1 innings.

Game 2: Cougars earn most hits in a game since 2015, clinch series win

Houston’s bats caught fire in a fashion not seen in 11 years, as they recorded 23 hits in the 7-5 extra-inning victory.

Sophomore infielder Jackson LaLima and junior outfielder Tre Broussard’s RBI scores pushed Houston ahead for good in the 13th inning.

Five Cougars had three or more hits, with Cox and Broussard having four. Climie led the team in RBI with four.

Senior pitcher Ryne Rodriguez was given the win after earning the final seven outs of the contest while allowing one run.

Arizona took the lead with a four-run fifth inning. Climie later tied it with a three-run shot in the seventh. Four scoreless innings sent the game to the 12th, where both teams exchanged RBI extra-base hits before Houston sealed it in the 13th.

Sophomore outfielder Carson McEntire led Arizona offensively, going 2 for 5 with a two-run shot in the fifth. Junior pitcher Collin McKinney was given the loss after allowing three runs in the final three innings.

Game 3: Arizona steals series finale

The Wildcats didn’t let the Cougars escape unscratched, as they stole the series finale 6-5 off an eighth-inning solo blast.

Freshman catcher Joe Forbes clubbed his first career home run to give Arizona the lead back and the eventual win.

After initially facing a 4-0 deficit, Houston scored five runs in the sixth inning to gain the lead.

The Cougars went 1-2-3 in the final three innings while Arizona scored in both the seventh and eighth to secure the win. Four Cougars tallied an RBI in that sixth inning as freshman infielder Blake Fields led with two.

Freshman pitcher Caleb Kimble was given the loss as he allowed the final two Arizona runs and struck out one batter.

McEntire led Arizona offensively once again, as he went 3 for 4 with an RBI. Senior pitcher Patrick Morris was awarded the win after he pitched the final two innings without allowing a run and giving up two hits.

Next, Houston will take on Rice for the final installment of the Silver Glove Series on May 12 at 6:30 p.m. at Schroeder Park.

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