Claiming the Chrome: Cougars win Silver Glove Series against Rice 14-3

In an overpowered game, the Cougars defeated the Rice Owls 14-3 at Darryl & Lori Schroeder Park on May 12. In the last matchup against the Owls, the Cougars won 13-1 in eight innings. The final game of the series resulted in the Cougars taking home the Silver Glove Series win.

At the bottom of the first, the Cougars shined with immense momentum. Cougar senior infielder Tyler Cox walked onto first base, which was followed by redshirt sophomore outfielder Xavier Perez, who doubled to left center, allowing Cox to score. Another run occurred when Houston junior outfielder Tre Broussard scored from second.

Houston junior catcher Riley Jackson doubled to shallow center field, opening the door for senior infielder Cade Climie to score.

The advantage continued when freshman infielder Blake Fields walked and Perez scored. Jackson advanced to third while senior infielder Carsten Sabathia moved to second. Cox then went on to hit towards right center, which Jackson took the opportunity to head home, followed by Sabathia.

Broussard went on to hit a single through the left side of the infield, Cox then ran through from second. Broussard went on to score off a muffled throw.

The Cougars closed the first inning with nine runs.

Onto the bottom of the second, Cox singled up the middle, which allowed Jackson to score and Sabathia a run from second.

The Cougars took a heavy defensive stance and did not allow the Owls to breathe in between innings. At the bottom of the third, Fields sacrificed a fly to the infield, for Perez to make it 12-0.

However, Rice sophomore infielder Hiram Bocachica Jr reached base on a throwing error by Climie. Senior catcher Paul Smith then advanced to third base and junior infielder Garet Boehm proceeded to second base.

Rice sophomore infielder Cole Green reached on a fielding error by Climie, which allowed Smith and Boehm to score.

Soon after, Rice sophomore outfielder Landis Davila sacrificed a fly to the infield for Bocachica to score and gave the Owls three runs.

Although the Cougars did not feel threatened, Climie clinched the 13th run for the Cougars.

Houston senior infielder Antonelli Savattere advanced to third base. Sabathia would then walk, which allowed Savattere to score the 14th run.

The Cougars dominated the Owls with a tough offense that the Owls could not keep up with. Cox posted a batting average of .330, Broussard posted .346 and Climie .336. At the mound, senior right-handed pitcher Tyler Bryan had a 7.99 ERA and 4 foul outs.

Houston will face Arizona State in its final home series of the season May 14-16 at Darryl & Lori Schroeder Park.

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