UH set to make history with biggest graduating class this spring

The 2026 graduating class is expected to be the largest in UH history, with 7,819 graduates.

Of these, 5,793 are receiving their bachelor’s degree, 1,282 are receiving their master’s degree, 243 are Doctorate students and 501 are Professional graduate students.

According to an article by UH, nearly one-third of the class is graduating with honors, including 933 cum laude (3.5-3.69 GPA), 936 magna cum laude (3.7-3.89 GPA) and 559 summa cum laude (3.9-4.0 GPA).

“This spring, we are incredibly proud to celebrate the achievements of 7,819 graduates — a remarkable cohort whose energy and ambition have left an indelible mark on our campus,” said senior vice president for academic affairs and provost at UH Diane Z. Chase. “As these students transition from scholars to alumni, we share in their excitement and stand ready to see how they transform the world around us.”

The College of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences has the most graduates with 1,912 students, followed by C. T. Bauer College of Business with 1,617 students and Cullen College of Engineering with 1,407 students.

The Tilman J. Fertitta Family College of Medicine will also be celebrating its largest graduating class with 51 students.

The youngest Cougar to walk the stage is 18-year-old Eguono Okpohworho, who will receive a Bachelor of Business Administration in Management Information Systems from the C. T. Bauer College of Business .

Meanwhile, the oldest Cougar to walk the stage will be 69-year-old Steven Jones, who earned a doctorate in business administration from C. T. Bauer College of Business as well.

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