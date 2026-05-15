Feeding squirrels and making friends: Students reflect on the 2026-27 year

To mark the conclusion of the 2026-2027 academic year, The Cougar asked students whose voices contributed to our reporting to share the best part of their semester. Here are their responses, lightly edited for clarity.

“My favorite part of the semester would have to be the last day of class. I know it sounds cliché, but as a first-generation student, that day made me realize what I had just accomplished. After turning in my final exam, I took some time to walk around the campus and take everything in. Memories of rushing to class in Melcher Hall, sitting in the Student Center working on assignments, and feeding the squirrels saltine crackers all came rushing back to me, and I felt very emotional. I truly will miss being on campus and being surrounded by my fellow Coogs, even the almost two-hour commutes to this wonderful campus. The last day was definitely a meaningful moment for me, as I will now proudly walk across the stage.”

— Finance senior Karla Otero, featured in “Rising gas prices place strain on UH’s commuter student population”

“I would like to say the best part of my semester was participating in student organization events – the community and student relationship aspect was nice.”

— African American Studies freshman Genesis Lemon, featured in “African American Studies students remain optimistic amid statewide DEI ban”

“The best part of my semester would have to be centered around moments with friends. Even though academics are very important to me, when I look back at this semester all I will remember is the people who made it memorable.”

— Political science freshman Emerson Curran, featured in “Rising gas prices place strain on UH’s commuter student population”

“My favorite part of this semester probably would have to be my first Annual Progress Evaluation. It’s a presentation that Ph.D. students have to do every year starting on their third-year and I’m pretty happy with how mine went. I prepared a lot and when I presented I felt like a real researcher.”

— Physics doctoral candidate Lars Walker, featured in “High health insurance costs push graduate students into advocacy”

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