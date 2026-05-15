Matcha map: Rating every matcha spot on campus

Matcha has become a staple for students who are looking for a delicious, satisfying drink between or after classes. While the continuing reign of matcha has created a variety of satisfying outlets for students, the stakes for good brew have become higher than ever.

With multiple places on campus selling matcha, things to look out for are taste, price and convenience. Here is an honest review of the matcha available on campus.

The gold standard: Cougar Grounds

Set at the front of the Hilton Hotel and in the Health 2 building, Cougar Grounds notably deserves its gold star. The matcha latte sits at $5.45, available with alternative milk options and a variety of syrups. Unlike other spots, the Cougar Grounds unsweetened matcha has a smooth consistent flavoring that does not need any add-ons.

“Cougar Grounds is the best because the unsweetened is enough,” said pharmacy doctoral student Jenny Hu.

The reliable chain: Starbucks

Starbucks is a staple of Student Center South. The matcha latte is $5.45 and it is not one that will disappoint. The matcha is consistent and can be made to fit exact taste buds.

The budget-friendly Matcha: Shasta’s Cones & More

In Student Center South, it’s hard to miss Shasta’s Cones & More. It offers the best price on campus at $3.50. A common combination bought in the spring time is the iced matcha latte with strawberry syrup.

“Now that it’s spring people are getting fruity flavors, but overall usually it’s vanilla syrup,” said barista and computer science senior Meenakshi Vinod.

With a variety of options for customization, the syrups will add a sweet side to enjoy.

The gateway: The Nook Cafe and Shake Smart

Located in the RAD (Retail, Auxiliary and Dining Center), The Nook is a perfect introduction to matcha. At $5, the matcha has many options for customization. The taste is not the strongest initially, since half of the drink is milk, but upholds the matcha essence.

In the heart of campus at the Rec (Recreation & Wellness Center) is Shake Smart, a go-to for a pick-me-up after a workout. The matcha protein shake, at $4.75, is not the strongest matcha tasting, but is a great option for vanilla-flavored protein.

“I like the shake. It’s not super matcha flavored, it kind of has a vanilla flavor so people like it if they aren’t super matcha-crazed,” said psychology senior Denise Boateng.

An acquired taste: Kokee Tea

On the back end of campus on University Drive, Kokee Tea does not reach the high bar set by other student hubs. It’s the most expensive of the bunch at $6.25, and it may not be a good go-to for a natural and earthy-brew flavor; the taste leans towards a pre-sweetened profile that is not the signature matcha brew taste.

For matcha purists or budget-conscious students alike, UH has a whisk for every palate.

news@thedailycougar.com