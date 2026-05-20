Full speed ahead: Meet Sean Aigboboh

This season, nineteen-year-old freshman Sean Aigboboh has exceeded expectations, including breaking an Irish national record in the men’s 200-meter race that had stood for nearly two decades. Aigboboh shared his personal insights, inspirations and aspirations.

Aigboboh’s parents were competitive sprinters originally from Nigeria. He and his family moved to Dublin, Ireland in the early 2000s, where he attended Dublin High School.

“Everyone usually knows each other,” he said. “It was a great environment to grow up in.”

Aigboboh gave much praise to three individuals aside from his parents who helped guide him on his path to competitive track and field. “Definitely between my brother, my old coach Daniel Kilgallon or my first coach Tony Byrne,” Aigboboh said.

He continued in depth describing how his brother introduced him to competitive track and field. Byrne, who saw the potential within him, helped him reach new heights.

“Tony Byrne was my first coach at Tallaght AC, part of the developmental group. My brother got me into the sport,” Aigboboh said. “My brother was with Tony Byrne, who has passed away.”

Aigboboh had nothing but positive things to say about how influential Byrne was to him during their time together and how he still thinks about him to this day.

“Tony was the one who ignited the flame,” Aigboboh said. “He saw a fair portion of my success, so it’s unfortunate he hasn’t been able to see the rest of what I’ve become.”

Aigboboh shared an interesting personal story about starting to run track in high school in 2022 and how one specific incident during that time helped ignite his competitive flame.

“It’s funny, it was my first competition. We crossed the line and I’d thought I got a bronze in the first race. I was given the bronze initially, but some guy came and said he thought his friend got bronze,” Aigboboh said. “That made me fairly mad and I was like, now I have to beat him the next time I race. As I’d like to say, I accidentally went on and became the fastest person my age in the country.”

Aigboboh talked about his time at the 2025 European Athletics Team Championships in Maribor, Slovenia. He detailed how being a part of the 2025 Tallaght Athletic Club relay team that set the Irish national record in the 4x100m race there helped prepare him to compete with the Houston Cougars.

“I gained a lot of experience from that. As I’ve always said, that was probably the biggest moment in my career so far prior to what has happened here,” Aigboboh said. “I learned a lot from it; that was one of my first real experiences in a pressure pot situation where we had to perform because it was a team championship.”

On April 30, Aigboboh recorded 20.27 seconds in the 200-meter and broke Paul Hession’s long-standing Irish national record at the Cameron Burrell Alumni Invitational. Thoughts of shock and surprise rushed over him for many days. “I couldn’t believe it for hours. Probably not until the next day is when it actually kicked in, that I’ve broken the national record,” Aigboboh said. “I called my parents probably like forty minutes after. I was like you’re now on the phone with the fastest ever Irishman over 200 meters.”

Humble in victory, Aigboboh exemplifies what it means to be a student-athlete who proudly represents the University of Houston. From a self-described erratic youth to a disciplined member of Coach Carl Lewis’s elite track and field squad, he defines what it means to be built by Houston.

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