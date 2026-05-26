BREAKING: Houston hires Will Davis as baseball head coach

The Houston Cougars announced that they have hired former Lamar baseball head coach Will Davis on May 26.

After 10 seasons with Lamar, Davis has won 289 games and has gone to two conference championships. Additionally, he has held Lamar to five straight 30+ winning seasons as well.

Houston struggled in the 2025-26 season, going 24-31 and 7-23 in the Big 12, finishing in last place. Houston started off strong, winning five straight games. However, after losing against UTRGV on February 20, Houston’s momentum collapsed.

After the season, UH vice president for intercollegiate athletics Eddie Nuñez announced on May 17 that they will not be offering former head coach Todd Whiting a new contract.

In his 18 years of coaching, Davis has appeared in eight NCAA Regionals, five Super Regionals and three times in the College World Series while coaching 60 MLB Draft picks. He was also a part of the 2009 LSU team that won the national championship game.

With this hire, Davis brings the Cougars’ experience not only in the regular season but also in the playoffs. He has brought success wherever he goes and could bring that success to Houston too.

“I am thrilled and honored to be the head baseball coach at the Univeristy of Houston,” Davis said in a statement. “I am excited to take on the challenge of getting the program over the hump.”

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