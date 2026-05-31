Incoming freshmen: Thomas, Silimana join Houston Men’s Basketball

Incoming freshmen Tyus Thomas and Djafar Silimana signed their scholarship agreement in the first week of May, according to men’s basketball head coach Kelvin Sampson.

Thomas averaged 14.9 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists in his 2025-26 senior season with Liberty High. He also brought his team to the Class 5A state championship game and was the MVP in that game.

“When recruiting (Thomas), the thing I kept noticing was how tough Tyus was,” Samson said. “Tyus is a tremendous young man, and I am excited to have him join our program.”

Thomas brings depth to the point guard position. With former seniors Emanuel Sharp and Milos Uzan leaving, players like sophomores Chase McCarty and Mercy Miller step up to the position of facilitators and scorers. Thomas provides a helping hand with the role as a guard.

Silimana gives the Cougars height and defense. With former guard Chris Cenac Jr. and senior Kalifa Sakho leaving, senior forward Joseph Tugler is the anchor on defense. Silimana’s rim protection and elite defense give Tugler a helping hand in the paint.

“He has long arms and is a tremendous kid,” Sampson said. “In his second or third year, he is really going to be outstanding for us.”

The freshmen’s arrivals add depth to the Cougars team that is competing for a national championship under coach Sampson.

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