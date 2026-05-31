May 26 runoff elections leave students hopeful for issue focused victories in November

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton won the May 26 runoff election against incumbent four-term Senator John Cornyn, with a last-minute endorsement from President Donald Trump.

Paxton will now face Democratic Senate candidate James Talarico in the November midterm elections. Some students believe that Trump’s endorsement was what ultimately secured Paxton his runoff victory.

“I would say that heavily aligning himself with Trump and receiving his endorsement really pushed Paxton’s odds up to win the race,” said sculpture sophomore Ira Sison.

Democratic Rep. Al Green who is another long-time incumbent, lost his runoff against Democratic Rep. Christian Menefee. Last year’s redistricting efforts by the Texas House redrew Green’s 9th District, prompting him to run in the 18th District instead.

Students believe that Houston’s desire for younger elected officials was what propelled Menefee to his win.

“It’s nice seeing younger people get elected because of how old our recent presidents have been,” Sison said. “What I’m looking for are newer candidates with diverse opinions.”

Leading up to November’s general election, students’ voting decisions are influenced by a variety of social and political perspectives.

Some students aim to elect officials who prioritize improving Houston’s environment and education.

“The implementation of high-speed rail and other mass transit and advancement of public education are the most important political issues to me in Texas,” said history junior John Unal. “Texas is too dependent on auto infrastructure and its consequences, and public education desperately needs to improve. This pushes me to vote for Democratic candidates because they appear more intent on solving these issues.”

Some students are aiming to elect officials who are committed to safeguarding Texans’ social rights.

Political science sophomore Courage Nsude expressed her hope that the candidates will actively advocate for women’s reproductive rights and voting rights.

“I want a candidate who will actively fight tooth and nail for our voting rights, especially after the Louisiana v. Callais ruling, and for women to have access to abortions,” Nsude said.

Other statewide runoffs included races for attorney general, railroad commissioner and the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals.

State Senator Mayes Middleton is the Republican nominee for Texas attorney general, and state Senator Nathan Johnson is the Democratic nominee.

Former Tarrant County GOP Chair Bo French, in a close victory, defeated incumbent Jim Wright in the race for railroad commissioner, and will face Democratic state Rep. Jon Rosenthal in November.

Thomas Smith, backed by Paxton, is the Republican nominee for Place 3 on the Texas Court of Criminal; he will race against Democrat Okey Anyiam.

State Rep. Vikki Goodwin is the Democratic nominee for lieutenant governor, and will face Republican incumbent Dan Patrick.

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