End of an era: Jonathan Dismuke retires as head coach of the men’s golf team

Houston men’s golf has had an amazing season in its 2025-26 campaign. After multiple first placements and individual talent growing, many thought the 26-27 season would be just as explosive.

However, the beginning of June changed the coaching staff as Head Coach and Director of golf Jonathan Dismuke retired after 17 years with the team. He started at Houston as a Head Coach in 2009, but later gained the honor of Director of Golf in 2012.

With his absence, a new gap opens in the men’s golf team as they look for a new Head Coach. With multiple options in today’s growing golf scene, who could be the next coach for Houston?

Jonathan Dismuke’s achievements at Houston

Dismuke is one of the longest-serving Head Coaches in men’s golf history. It’s no surprise that he has many achievements with the team on his career page.

With the Houston Cougars, Dismuke has had three NCAA Championship berths, 12 NCAA Regional appearances and 21 Team tournament titles. Along with the team achievements, he has also harbored 5 all-American golfers, 29 individual champions and 114 all-academic honorees.

With all of these honors to his name, Dismuke has definitely left his mark on the Houston men’s golf team. It will be unlikely that another coach like Dismuke will be found.

In his retirement speech, Dismuke also stated why he decided to step away from the coaching position.

“I have enjoyed being a coach for 20 years, but I recently was given an opportunity to work in the private sector, which will allow me to spend more time with my wife and our children,” Dismuke said.

With his new opportunity, Dismuke seems ready to spend more time at home with his family and finally wind down after 17 years of service.

“I have received so much support through the years from our fans, our boosters and our administration, and I will always be grateful for my time with the Cougars,” Dismuke said.

What’s next?

With the Houston men’s golf team losing its leader of almost two decades, a new face will definitely change the culture around the team. With Assistant Head Coach Cameron Peck as a potential candidate for the job, men’s golf looks forward to the future.

sports@thedailycougar.com