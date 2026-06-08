Rising to the top: Houston’s future in baseball

Despite Houston having a 24-31 record, the Cougars battled through all the hardships and secured some big wins this season.

Houston’s first big score was against No.2 Texas, with the Cougars bouncing back from a 7-0 deficit, finishing 9-7. Houston also beat Texas Tech in Lubbock for the first time in 30 years, winning two of the three series games.

Along with that historic win, Houston beat their city rival Rice in all three Silver Glove Series games across the season.

Focusing on the returning players who’ll bring Houston into the spotlight next season, sophomore infielder Jackson LaLima is a pillar in the outfield, sporting a .924 FLD% and 132 catches for this season.

Junior right-handed pitcher Alex Solis keeps batters on their toes, allowing only 11 walks and striking out 37. Solis is also credited with nine multi-strikeout games and had 19 appearances ranked third on his team as a sophomore.

Freshman infielder Blake Fields held down the field, honing a .991 FLD% and 109 putouts. His past achievements and growth with Houston make him a great fit for a comeback season.

Junior outfielder Tre Broussard made himself known at bat with 29 runs and 23 runs batted in. His sophomore accolades include leading the team in hits with 62, being named Silver Glove Series CO-MVP and being ranked sixth all-time in single-season program history for stealing 31 bases.

Citing their 7-23 conference record, Houston has some work to do if they want to stand out in the Big 12. Houston did manage to beat Texas Tech and Arizona with two wins in each series, but couldn’t land a single three-win series against another Big 12 team this season.

Looking back on their game against Tech, Houston specialized in loading bases with walks and bat-ins from balls sent to the outfield. The biggest issue Houston needs to focus on is the field.

Even with such reliable outfielders, Houston just can’t seem to stop the runs from coming, especially shown in game three against Arizona State when the Sun Devils scored four runs in one inning.

With returning talent, Houston still has to keep their eyes on the future with their recruits. Outfielder and right-handed pitcher Jaylen Walker from Pearland, TX, holds a steady 90mph fastball and is ranked 275th nationally by Perfect Game.

Walker has grown his skills on the mound but still held strong in previous years, striking out six batters in one game back in 2022.

First baseman Logan Brown from Keller, TX, is ranked 500th nationally by Perfect Game with a 90mph fastball and 78mph swing. Brown also runs a 7.06-second 60-yard dash, giving him the edge needed to chase runaway balls and fly through the bases.

Short stop and middle infielder Carson Ray from Atlanta, GA, carries an 82mph fastball and 93mph swing, making him a threat on both the mound and home plate. Ray is also ranked 429th nationally by Perfect Game.

The most recent development in the Houston baseball world that could change the course of the season is the hiring of Coach Will Davis. Davis was previously at Lamar University for 10 seasons and is responsible for leading the team to five back-to-back 30-win seasons. On top of that, 38 players under Davis received All-Conference honors.

With a hearty group of recruits, strong returning players and a new weathered coach it seems the future of Houston baseball is prosperous.

sports@thedailycougar.com