Houston softball ends 2026 season with progress, power

The Houston Cougars’ 2026 softball season ended on April 26 with a 15-4 loss to the University of Arizona Wildcats, extending the Cougars’ losing streak to nine games.

Although they ended on a loss, the Cougars’ season was marked by offensive milestones, player achievements and challenges that come with being in the Big 12 Conference.

The Cougars finished 20-31 overall and 3-21 in conference play, but the team’s offense was a bright spot throughout the season. Houston’s lineup consistently produced runs and power at the plate, which developed into one of the strongest offensive seasons in the program’s history.

While the season ended in a loss, Houston had several significant milestones throughout the season. The Cougars earned their 800th all-time victory with a 9-1 win over Fairfield University on Feb 7.

They also became the fastest team in the program’s history to reach 50 home runs, accomplishing this in 32 games.

The season also marked the beginning of a new era for the program under head coach Chrissy Schoonmaker, who took over after longtime head coach Kristin Vesely departed in 2025.

The Cougars started the season winning their first six games and posted an 8-1 record across the Houston Tournament and Houston Invitational series. The season’s start showed a glimpse of the offensive potential of the team that continued throughout the spring under Schoonmaker.

Houston’s offense was led by sophomore pitcher Maddie Hartley, who produced a .345 batting average, 20 home runs and 47 RBIs.

Junior infielder Makenna Mitchell was another top offensive player this season. With a batting average of .333, 18 home runs, 46 RBIs, Mitchell produced a team-high of 44 runs.

Hartley and Mitchell combined were responsible for 38 of the 70 home runs and provided a lot of power for the team throughout the season.

Sophomore infielder Madox Mitchael started all 51 games and was a constant presence in the lineup. Sophomore outfielder Ariel Redmond added nine home runs and was one of the most dependable contributors to the offense, while freshman outfielder RyLee Gardner added six home runs and additional power at the plate. Mitchael, Redmond and Gardener had a consistent impact and helped give Houston some depth in the lineup.

There were two individual milestones that created memorable moments during the season. Senior infielder Mandy Esman struck the 100th hit of her collegiate career in the game against Iowa State on March 21. Additionally, redshirt senior pitcher Paris Lehman pitched her 100th career strikeout against Iowa State on March 22.

The Cougars had posted a strong defense throughout the season, finishing with a .960 fielding percentage. Behind the plate, sophomore catcher Isabel Cintron threw out seven runners attempting to steal bases, ranking fourth overall in the Big 12.

Pitching was Houston’s biggest struggle this season, especially when it came to conference games. Many opposing teams found success at the plate, batting .335 against the Cougars. Houston’s pitchers finished the season with a 7.44 ERA.

Sophomore Neveah Brown was the Cougars’ top pitcher this season and led the team with nine wins and 84 strikeouts. She took on a majority of the pitching load against opponents from the Big 12.

The transition from their non conference games to the tougher games against Big 12 opponents tested the Cougars’ strength this season. In just their third season in the conference, Houston secured only three victories but faced some of the nation’s top softball programs, including a series victory over Baylor University.

The 2026 season showcased a lot of potential for the Houston Cougars as they go into the offseason. As Houston continues to adjust to one of the nation’s softball conferences, the progress shown in 2026 has created significant momentum to keep building on the potential heading into next season.

sports@thedailycougar.com