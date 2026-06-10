How Gen Z is reinventing horror

Over the last decade, horror has become one of the most popular film genres, especially among younger audiences. With the releases of “Obsession” and “Backrooms” horror is becoming one of the most popular and successful genres at the box office.

As of June 1, “Backrooms” is leading the box office with over $81 million in revenue within its first three days in theaters, breaking A24’s record for biggest opening weekend. “Obsession” takes the number two spot with $26 million from its third weekend.

The rave reviews for these two films are unlike any horror movie released in the last few years. With both films directed by YouTubers in their 20s, are we entering a new era of horror?

A new generation of horror

Kane Parsons is the 20-year-old who just broke multiple box office records with his directorial debut. Parsons got his start on YouTube, creating a web series based on the Backrooms image that became an internet sensation in 2019. Over the last four years, Parsons has accumulated over 3 million followers under the name Kane Pixels.

What makes “Backrooms” different from other horror films is that it was developed from an internet craze. Gen Z grew up watching trends come and go online, which gives the generation a different perspective. Because of that, younger filmmakers may be better equipped to turn internet culture into compelling horror stories, giving them an advantage older filmmakers simply did not have.

The Backrooms image inspired countless theories and online discussions, creating a built-in audience long before the film adaptation. With the internet presence Parsons had, he was able to create a film based on the stories behind the photo.

26-year-old writer-director Curry Barker got his start similarly to Parsons, by creating short-form videos and sketches on YouTube. Barker’s film “Obsession” was shot in just 20 days on a budget of less than $1 million, yet it is now considered one of the best new horror movies in years.

With both young directors having experience creating YouTube content, it seems that being online creators gave each director experience in filmmaking and an understanding of what younger audiences are looking to watch.

A popular horror gaming YouTuber, Markiplier wrote, directed and starred in “Iron Lung”, which was released earlier this year. With his experience playing horror games, he had a different view on the genre than many other film directors.

Why these films stand out

While I personally am waiting for both films to be released on streaming (preferably in broad daylight), I was curious about why these films were rated so highly compared to other popular horror releases over the last few years.

“Obsession” is considered a psychological horror, similar to “Smile” or “The Silence of the Lambs”. It is described as unsettling, but also with a sense of humor, due to the relationship conflict at the center of the plot.

“Backrooms” is also considered a psychological horror, but the set creates an eerie, creepy atmosphere that leaves audiences uncomfortable. Parsons also includes found-footage sequences filmed on VHS, which adds to the uneasy feeling the Backrooms give off.

Both films take real-life environments and familiar fears and turn them into horrific situations, a feat many recent horror films have struggled with.

The future of horror

As more young filmmakers enter the industry, we can expect more horror releases over the next decade. Parsons is developing a sequel to “Backrooms,” while Barker is adapting the popular “Texas Chainsaw Massacre.”

There’s no doubt the horror genre will continue to grow over the next decade, and it’s possible more YouTubers will be taking over the big screen. As Gen Z creators continue entering the film industry, audiences may see more internet-born stories make the leap to the big screen.

With this new wave of young directors redefining film, the future of horror has never looked better. Whether it’s the next viral photo or a YouTube series adaptation, it’s clear the golden age of horror has just begun.

Opinion@thedailycougar.com