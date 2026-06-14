FIFA World Cup: A symbol of global reunion

Forty-eight nations, three host countries and billions of fans come together every four years to cheer for their teams. The Fédération Internationale de Football Association World Cup captures the world’s attention, bringing shared memories, unmatched excitement and a sense of unity.

Cultural crossroads

For many students on campus, the tournament is a crossroads of culture.

“Soccer is the world’s game, and whether it’s people new to the game or seasoned fans, everyone can get behind a good game,” said exploratory studies junior Efrain Ruiz III. “Additionally, the fact that people from across the world will be travelling across the majority of North America for these games will allow for a unique culmination and exploration of cultures that can only be seen in an event as large as this.”

The countries select their players from various leagues and teams to showcase the best talent. Ruiz particularly looks forward to this aspect.

“The games, the atmosphere, the gathering of my favorite players for their individual countries, often uniting club rivals under the flag of their nation, is the best part,” Ruiz said.

Pre-match traditions

The moments before kickoff are crucial to creating an atmosphere, with everyone wearing their team’s jerseys and predicting every moment of the match.​

For advertising senior Marcos Benavidez, the moments before the match are a recurring tradition.

“Before the games start, I like to get my family and friends to choose which team they think will win and see who was the most correct in their predictions,” Benavidez said.

But the matches go far beyond friends and family. It adds a level of excitement to just be around strangers.

“My favorite part of the World Cup is seeing everyone finally be hyped about soccer,” Benavidez said. “I like seeing how people come together and how even if your team gets eliminated, you end up cheering for the team that makes it.”

Campus watch party

That sense of unity was displayed in Student Center South, which hosted a World Cup watch party for the opening match, Mexico versus South Africa. With Houston as a host city, this event gave students the opportunity to participate in the global event locally.

“I hope that the students get a sense of community,” said Administrative Coordinator of Student Center Micah Obergon. “The World Cup is a big event, soccer is a worldwide sport, and so it’s nice to see people from all over the place come together and be really excited.”

This excitement stems from personal connections to the tournament, bridging the gap between local life and global pride, Obergon added.

“The World Cup definitely brings people together on a grand scale as the reach is international,” Benavidez said. “People are able to cheer and support the team or the country of their heritage or whichever team they are drawn to.”

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