Pride Month events in Houston

June is an important month for the University’s LGBTQ+ community, as venues across Houston host Pride events to celebrating and supporting LGBTQ+ individuals.

From Queer Prom to game nights, here is a list of Pride events that students can attend.

Drag Brunch at the Punch

On June 20, The Punch, a Houston comedy club, will host a high-energy drag show produced by Puerto Rican drag performer Cynthia Lee Fotaine. Although Fotaine won’t be making an appearance, she has curated a lineup of Houston’s most skilled drag performers. During Saturday’s performance, LGBTQ+ students can enjoy brunch bites and drinks while participating in audience games. Ticket prices range from $20 for general admission to $32 for preferred admission.

Haus of Pride’s Takeover

The Haus of Pride takes over the Art Club on June 20, offering a 21-and-older event of drag performances by entertainment director Reign Larue and full drag family, voguing and queer celebration tailored for college students and young adults. The event aims to blend ballroom culture with high-energy entertainment. Pre-sale tickets cost $20, while main stage tickets range from $25 to $35. VIP tickets are $55.

Pride events by The Pearl Bar

The Pearl Bar, a queer-friendly bar in Houston, will host several events for LGBTQ+ Houstonians. One of these events is the annual Queer Prom, which takes place on June 20. This unique event offers a prom experience free from heteronormative expectations. Students will have the opportunity to capture professional prom photos throughout the night. The event will also feature Austin drag performer and activist Brigitte Bandit, as well as DJ Alex Donati. There will be a $6 cover fee.

On June 27, the Pearl Bar will host a Pride-themed Pilates class to celebrate Queer expression. The bar will collaborate with the Flowar Bar Champagne Cart, Celzo Agua Fresca, KALÚ Wellness Bar and Artesana Coffee to provide participants with sweet treats, agua fresca, açaí bowls and coffee. During the event, Houston-based real estate agent Maribel Juarez will lead an interactive tote bag customization station. Attendees can create their own personalized tote bags using various custom patches and designs. Lululemon will also be offering giveaways. Entry tickets cost $35.

“Pride and Passion” Performance

On June 21, the Hobby Center for the Performing Arts will welcome the Houston Pride Band to perform their musical number, “Pride and Passion!” Their piece aims to celebrate joy, love and living truth. Orchestra and Mezzanine range from $20 to $30.

Pride Game Night

On June 27, the Third Ward Jiu-Jitsu, a non-profit self-defense program, will host a Pride game night for the LGBTQ+ community. There is no entrance fee and guests can participate in a raffle for $1.

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