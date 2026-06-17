Juneteenth pride on display at Student Center North

To commemorate Juneteenth, UH has set up a display on the second floor of Student Center North featuring Juneteenth symbols, history and prominent figures of the Civil Rights Movement.

The Center for Student Advocacy and Community will hold its annual Juneteenth celebration in that space on June 18, from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“Juneteenth marks an important moment in American history, particularly in Texas, and the University of Houston is committed to ensuring students have opportunities to learn about and reflect on significant historical events and their lasting impact,” said a University spokesperson.

CSAC worked with UH Libraries to incorporate an archival component into the display, including text from the 1863 Emancipation Proclamation and the subsequent 1865 military order that allowed federal troops to free enslaved people in Galveston.

The theme of this year’s display is “Our Ancestors’ Wildest Dreams”, with historical activism juxtaposed against modern progress.

“There are many people on the display here, and it makes me happy to see their faces in my university and to be a part of it,” said computer systems engineering alumnus Ahmed Hussain. “This is a historical day that we should always keep in mind, and people participating and enjoying it and having this beautiful gallery is all appreciated.”

Juneteenth celebrations will also take place in Houston and Galveston from June 19 through the weekend, including marches, parades and music.

The UH display is open to students through the week, as well as faculty, staff and community members.

“As a public research university, our mission is centered on learning, discovery and the sharing of knowledge,” a university spokesperson said. “Displays such as this help connect students to important chapters in our nation’s history and support thoughtful reflection, dialogue and understanding across the campus community.”

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