BREAKING: UH advance in national university rankings in new report

UH has been ranked No. 52 among public research universities nationwide and No. 91 among all U.S. institutions in the latest U.S. News & World Report Best Global Universities rankings. In the Center for World University Rankings, UH is No. 45 among public research institutions and in the top 1.3% of over 21,000 universities worldwide.

The QS World University Rankings, released June 18, also show that UH has climbed six spots to its highest ranking in a decade and ranks fourth in Texas, behind the University of Texas at Austin, Texas A&M University and Rice University.

In April, UH also placed 19 graduate programs in the Top 50 rankings from the U.S. News & World Report rankings, with 48 programs in the Top 100.

“The University of Houston has long been a world-class university, and with research impacting communities across the globe and our scholars working worldwide, our international profile continues to grow,” said UH senior vice president for academic affairs and provost Diane Z. Chase. “These rankings further demonstrate that UH’s academic presence extends far beyond Houston. We are pleased to be recognized as a top global institution and will continue expanding our reach through research, education and partnerships that create positive change in Texas and around the world.”

U.S. News creates its rankings using graduation rates, peer assessment and financial resources per student, among other factors. CWUR evaluates universities on the quality of education, employability, quality of faculty and research.

QS uses data from academic papers, academics and employers to assess student experience, global partnerships, research opportunities and quality of teaching.

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