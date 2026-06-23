Resources available for LGBTQ+ community at UH, Houston

In the years since Senate Bill 17 went into effect, the University closed its Center for Diversity and Inclusion, as well as the LGBTQ Resource Center, leaving the community without a designated safe space.

The college experience can be overwhelming for all incoming freshmen, but especially for LGBTQ+ community who may feel uncertain about their place on campus.

Here is a list of resources offered to the community on campus and outside.

On campus resources

Center for Student Advocacy and Community

Located in the Student Center North, the Center for Student Advocacy and Community now provides the support previously offered by the discontinued LGBTQ Resource Center.

CSAC, along with CoogsCARE, the Center for Student Empowerment, UH Wellness and Counseling and Psychological Services, aims to support students regardless of their sexual orientation.

GLOBAL

One of the largest social organizations for LGBTQ+ students, GLOBAL aims to provide students of all sexual orientations or gender identities with the tools and resources needed for success. Throughout the school year, they also host a variety of fun events to build community among members.

Deeds not words

Founded in 2016, the community-driven organization is dedicated to fighting for social justice issues through direct action, education and service so students of all sexual orientations or gender identities can have a more equitable future.

Off-campus

Point Foundation

The Point Foundation is a non-profit organization that is focused on granting scholarships to LGBTQ+ students in community colleges, undergraduate, graduate and doctoral studies.

Established in 2001, Point is the largest scholarship-granting organization for LGBTQ+ students, ensuring that they remain able to pursue higher education.

American Civil Liberties Union

The American Civil Liberties Union is an organization dedicated to challenging discrimination against marginalized groups, including the LGBTQ+ community, through legal action.

The ACLU LGBTQ project is focused on safeguarding the individual rights of LGBTQ+ youth. The organization actively engages in legal battles, legislative advocacy and community engagement to champion the rights of LGBTQ+ individuals.

ACLU’s website serves as a platform for UH students to report instances of discrimination based on their gender identity, sexual orientation or HIV status.

LGBT Switchboard 24-Hour Helpline

LGBT Switchboard Houston is a valuable resource for the LGBTQ+ community in Houston.

The organization provides support to LGBTQ+ individuals who have experienced domestic violence and sexual assault.

The Montrose Center, in which LGBT Switchboard Houston is housed, offers students access to professional individual, couples/family and group counseling by licensed master-level therapists.

This allows individuals to explore behavioral and emotional issues without fear of encountering prejudice, fear, ignorance, homophobia, transphobia or heterosexism.

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