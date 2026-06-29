Beyond the pitch: The World Cup’s border problem

The FIFA World Cup markets itself as “the world game,” bringing people of all cultures together from around the globe. The 2026 World Cup is being hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada. But as we kick off the first week, questions arise following immigration and visa issues affecting both teams and fans.

This year’s tournament is the largest in FIFA history, featuring 48 teams and 104 matches across 16 iconic cities, attracting millions of international visitors.

Unlike past tournaments held primarily in one country, the three-nation format opens further challenges. Teams, staff, media personnel and fans will traverse international borders, multiple immigration systems, entry requirements and visa processes.

For a tournament built on the promise of global unity, coordinating three separate border policies has proven to be an administrative nightmare.

While North American fans anticipate the historic matches, foreign teams are finding that their toughest challenge isn’t on the field but at the airport gate.

Global competition meets national borders

In June, multiple members of Iraq’s national team were detained and held for questioning upon entering the United States. Iraq’s top striker Ayman Hussein was detained and questioned for around seven hours upon arrival in Chicago. Following the incident, Hussein said, “Why is America hosting the World Cup if it is so hostile to foreign nationals?”

Supporters have raised concerns and criticisms as they question how immigration procedures will affect teams from countries facing heavy examination at U.S. borders.

Entry issues have not been limited to players only. Iraqi team photographer Talal Salah was also questioned for 10 hours, underwent phone checks and was still denied entry into the country.

Entry determines participation

Also unable to participate is Somali referee Omar Artan after complications entering the United States despite traveling with a diplomatic passport.

Artan was set to make history as the first Somali referee to officiate a men’s World Cup match. Instead, he was declined at Miami International Airport and flown back to Istanbul.

FIFA has recently agreed to fully compensate Artan’s commitments at the World Cup, though the exact number is still undetermined as they look at what would have been Artan’s assignments.

While a financial settlement covers his professional contract, it cannot replace the monumental career achievement that was taken away by border enforcement.

Unequal access

Iran has also faced restrictions as 15 members of the team’s staff were denied visas ahead of tournament travel. Because many of Iran’s matches take place in the United States, they are faced with challenges beyond attendance.

Arrangements were made that allowed Iran’s team to stay in Mexico and travel into the United States for matches rather than remaining in the country.

This workaround keeps the team in the competition but forces them to endure exhausting travel between match days while others rest comfortably and remain game ready.

More than a competition

FIFA has long presented the tournament as a symbol of international connection, yet immigration barriers are playing a big role in determining who can participate.

Of course visa processing and border enforcement remain important matters of national security in the United States regardless of the event. However these policies do conflict with the image the World Cup heavily promotes.

Additionally, ICE will be present at World Cup matches but Trump administration Border Czar Tom Homan says “Their primary focus will be security, not immigration arrests.” But when politics enters the game, it creates barriers for an event meant to unite countries through soccer, excluding the very people who make it the World Cup.

Through all of this FIFA has remained focused on tournament coordination and works “behind the scenes” to find solutions. They have said that they are not involved in host country immigration processes and that the host governments are to ultimately determine visa decisions.

As FIFA brings the world together, crossing borders has become part of the competition for many.

As FIFA works to bring the world together through sport, crossing borders has become part of the competition for many. The World Cup has always been about more than soccer. It is a celebration of cultures, nations and the people who travel thousands of miles to support them.

Opinion@thedailycougar.com