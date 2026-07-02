Rediscovering Independence Day

For many Americans, Fourth of July feels different from the way it once did. Political division, economic uncertainty and constant headlines can make it difficult to celebrate the holiday with the same enthusiasm.

At the same time, many immigrants continue to view the United States through a different lens. While they may also recognize the country’s flaws, they often talk about the opportunities that brought them here and the lives they’ve been able to build.

Fourth of July can be an opportunity to celebrate and honor the values on which the US was built, rather than who’s in office.

An immigrant’s journey

I was chatting with a coworker about our Fourth of July plans. The conversation shifted to politics. We talked about the economy, the current administration and overall, the state the world has come to.

Listening to him made me realize that the average American would naturally feel frustrated with the country’s direction. This member gave me a different perspective.

He began to explain that despite all these things, he still has so much love, respect and admiration for this country.

He was an immigrant from India and studied engineering in the U.S. Here, he built a career, got married and raised a family. His son now has the opportunity to continue building that future.

He told me those opportunities were possible because of his decision to immigrate to the U.S.

What patriotism means

Independence Day doesn’t have to be celebrated based on how happy we are with our economy or government.

Patriotism doesn’t mean ignoring our problems. It means believing they can be solved. It means caring enough about our communities to volunteer, vote, support local businesses, respect one another and have conversations with people whose experiences differ from our own.

Loving a country isn’t about pretending it’s flawless; it’s about believing it’s worth improving. The member I spoke with reminded me of why so many people dream of immigrating here.

For many immigrants, the United States represents more than political headlines. It represents the opportunity to build a career, raise a family and pursue goals that may have been more difficult elsewhere.

Be the change you want to see

While this country gained freedom 250 years ago, most immigrants begin their journey to freedom upon entering the U.S.

Like every country, the United States has challenges and shortcomings. But it also continues to offer opportunities that many people around the world hope to find.

So this Independence Day, let’s celebrate the chance to be great.

Great in the sense of rally. Great in the sense of rights. Great in the sense of regaining our opportunities and rebuilding the foundations for our future.

Opinion@thedailycougar.com