Here’s how Houston is celebrating Fourth of July this year

This Fourth of July marks the 250th anniversary of signing of the Declaration of Independence. Here are the best ways to celebrate in and around Houston this weekend.

Freedom Over Texas

The City of Houston will host its 39th annual Freedom Over Texas event from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Eleanor Tinsley and Sam Houston Parks.

Featured artists will include Los Lonely Boys, Collective Soul and headliner Keith Urban. The event, which draws an average crowd of 35,000 attendees each year, will conclude with a fireworks finale.

Star-Spangled Salute

The Houston Symphony will perform a Star-Spangled Salute at Miller Outdoor Theatre at 8:30 pm. The arrangement will include 1812 Overture, The Stars and Stripes Forever and America the Beautiful.

Tickets are required for covered seating and are free online or for pick up in-person at the box office.

Red, White & Zoo

Houston Zoo will also be celebrating America’s 250th anniversary with several ticket packages available Saturday and Sunday. Visitors can attend the even from July 3 through July 5.

Attendees get the opportunity to see native American wildlife like bald eagles, alligators, cougars and black bears.

Kemah Boardwalk celebration

Kemah Boardwalk’s 4th of July Celebration will include live music, rides and fireworks. Tickets are also available for a dinner cruise.

Red, White & Boom

Constellation Field in Sugar Land will host its Red, White & Boom firework show from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Guests can enjoy live music, face painting and food.

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