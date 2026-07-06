Four Fourth of July celebrations across the Cougar community

For these four students, celebrating the Fourth of July meant spending time with their loved ones outdoors.

Psychology sophomore Naila Alam traveled to Missouri City to watch the city’s annual drone light show. The show left a lasting impression as Alam’s favorite part of the holiday.

For biotechnology sophomore Kene Domingos, the holiday went on to make core memories for him. Domingos celebrated with his friends and lit up his favorite fireworks.

Electrical engineering senior Cristelle Edjang extended the celebration to a week of events, starting with the air show on the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division base, which featured the Blue Angels, La Patrouille de France and the US Naval Academy parachute team. Edjang spent the Fourth of July in southern Maryland, where she is interning for the summer, so her family traveled to join her.

“My favorite part of the celebration would probably have to be the many conversations my family and I shared, whether it was World Cup-related or landmark- and food-related,” Edjang said. “And, at the end, we were able to watch the fireworks surrounded by views I normally wouldn’t have access to back home.”

The evening served as a powerful reminder for biology junior Emre Ak who spent the Fourth of July with friends and family at a local park.

“The Fourth of July brings communities together to celebrate for a common cause and allows people to indirectly acknowledge living together in peace, despite different backgrounds and life stories,” Ak said.

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