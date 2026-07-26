Mass overhaul: Transfers, recruits in Houston football’s 2026 season

The Houston Cougars football team has had a massive overhaul of transfers and recruits that bring experience, talent and depth to the program. From five-stars to elite-level transfers, the Cougars’ roster has been updated to win.

Player transfers

One of the most notable transfers is senior wide receiver Trent Walker. Walker is coming off an elite season with the Oregon State Beavers, racking up 823 yards and two touchdowns.

In 2023, he was able to get 901 receiving yards and two touchdowns as well. Walker is backing up senior receiver Amare Thomas and making the receiver room more dangerous for opposing teams.

Another notable transfer is senior running back Makhi Hughes. Hughes is transferring from Oregon but didn’t have a lot of opportunities there.

However, he had 1,401 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns when he was at Tulane in 2024. With Dean Connors graduated, Hughes replaces the starting running back position and brings experience, explosiveness and consistency.

Additionally, Hughes is pairing up with head coach Willie Fritz, who previously coached at Tulane from 2016 to 2023. Fritz knows Hughes’ strengths and weaknesses and will incorporate that into the offense. On top of that, Hughes helps senior quarterback Conner Weigman relax and manage the game.

Two other transfers are junior cornerback Javion White and senior linebacker Jaden Yates. Tulane transfer White has 50 tackles and three interceptions. With a secondary that has lost players such as Latrell McCutchin Sr., White adds depth to the secondary roster.

Combined with his experience, speed and ability to lock down an area of the field, White proves to be a reliable defensive back.

Ole Miss transfer Yates is coming off a 2025 season with 55 tackles and in 2024, he racked up 115 tackles. Yates is a proven captain and could lead the Cougars’ defense to new heights. He could be a true linebacker that the Cougars need.

Recruits

The most notable recruit for the Cougars is five-star quarterback Keisean Henderson. In high school, Henderson was one of the most exciting and talented recruits in the 2026 class.

Although Henderson will not be starting over senior Conner Weigman, he brings athleticism, talent and speed. He brings a bright spot for Houston’s future when he gets a shot at the starting quarterback position.

Another recruit that has made headlines is Paris Melvin Jr. Melvin is coming from Cypress Springs High School and is coming in as an athlete. He can play on both offense and defense and has the physicality and athleticism to back it up. Whether he plays on offense or defense, his presence will be known.

The final transfer is tight end Jaivion Martin from Willis High School. Martin is tall and lengthy and proves to be a replacement for former tight end Tanner Koziol. He can help give Weigman more reliable targets to throw to.

Overall, the 2026 offseason has been a productive and promising one for the future of Houston football. With transfers that have proven themselves, they fit in as replacements and leaders.

Meanwhile, freshman recruits are eager to battle for a spot on the roster to showcase their skills and talent. Additionally, with a five-star recruit in Henderson, the future looks bright for the Cougars.

sports@thedailycougar.com