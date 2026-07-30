A rookie’s guide to budgeting

Learning how to budget is an essential part of college life. By managing income from part-time jobs and scholarships wisely, students can cover daily expenses, enrich their lives and plan for the future.

Although how much money students are earning can vary, it’s important to establish a plan for allocating any amount of income that helps organize spending. The 50-30-20 rule is a strong conventional model for budgeting: 50% of monthly income goes to needs like tuition, groceries or gas; 30% goes to wants like eating out or shopping; and 20% goes to long-term savings or debt management. This framework is flexible depending on the individual case, but helps spontaneous overspending.

Students should prepare for academic expenses not limited to tuition; college life also includes club membership fees and textbook costs. Commuters can factor in gas costs to their monthly expenses, as well as a parking fee each semester; alternatively, commuters who use public transportation should factor those costs into their budget.

Establishing a budget with wiggle room also allows students to enrich their quality of life through outings with friends, shopping for fun and investing in their hobbies. An overly stringent budget can backfire and finding a middle ground between working out of necessity and working to live better is key.

Students may receive varying levels of financial support from their families, but those looking to save money can seek out student discounts, buy clothes secondhand and use on-campus resources like the Cougar Cupboard, a food pantry available for all students.

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