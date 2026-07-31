Take a break: Relax at UH’s green spaces this semester

Once the semester in full swing, students often find themselves overwhelmed with responsibilities, classes, clubs and activities to filling up their schedules. Amid the rush to stay productive, one simple habit is easy to overlook: spending time outside.

Studies have shown that spending time outdoors can improve both physical and mental health. For college students, this may look like taking a walk between classes, eating lunch outside or spending a few minutes on a UH campus green space.

Though simple, these moments have been shown to sharpen focus, reduce stress and anxiety and support overall well-being.

While the benefits are clear, students do not have to travel far to experience them. At UH, there are a variety of spaces that can be used to spend time in nature:

Lynn Eusan Park

Nestled in between Cougar Village 1 and Conrad N. Hilton College of Global Hospitality Leadership, the tree-filled park offers a quick spot to picnic or gather with friends in between the day. You may even be able to catch live performances and events throughout the semester.

Wilhelmina’s Grove

Located in the heart of UH’s arts district, this grove is a part of UH’s Centennial Construction Project.

The space features an amphitheater, seating areas and a water fountain feature. This grove is perfect for catching some sun or studying before class.

Koi Pond near Architecture Building

A student favorite, the pond features ample green space, koi fish, turtles (and even ducks!) as well as benches.

The pond, situated in front of the Gerald D. Hines College of Architecture and Design is a peaceful place for reflection, studying or simply taking a break from a busy day.

Making time for yourself

As you settle into a routine this semester, remember to take time for yourself beyond the classroom.

Sometimes, even the simple act of stepping outside and into one of UH’s green spaces is one of the best ways to support your well-being and set the tone for a successful semester.

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