Cougar Culture: A guide to UH game day traditions

UH athletic teams have long been a source of pride for the school, the city and the state of Texas. Numerous student athletes who were once Cougars, have gone on to become successful professionals in their respective sports.

This culture of success has been an integral part of what makes one proud of being a student at UH. Celebrating the achievements of the athletic departments makes campus life more fun and exciting for students and faculty alike.

Cougar culture is all about grit and grind. Being built by Houston means enduring in the most difficult situations, never giving up until the clock runs out and showing discipline when it matters the most. It also means showing pride in victory and grace in defeat.

A great way to start absorbing Cougar culture is knowing how to attend the games and pre-game events. This is where students will really see the school come together as they support those who proudly represent the red, white, black and Houston blue. There is a strong sense of camaraderie and unity that students experience when they are attending these events.

Stay updated

For newer students it is easy to miss out on the full schedule of events if they aren’t informed or don’t keep up with the reminders. Therefore, it is important to stay updated.

The best way to stay up to date is to download the UH athletics app, available on most mobile app stores. This will also be the only way to get access to free student tickets that are included in every student’s tuition.

Another great way to stay in the know is to follow UH sports on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook. Major announcements and updates are available in real time on social media, so it’s a great idea for students to follow these accounts.

Navigating game day

Next, getting into the games can be a bit tricky. For the best experience, it is wise to always arrive early and know where to go. The Fertitta Center is where all basketball and volleyball games are held.

Students can find pregame events and access the entrance to enter the Cage, which is the student section of the arena where students will have court side views to the highly anticipated matchups.

Students usually begin lining up an hour or more before games just to get into this exclusive area. So be ready for the wait and be sure to have tickets downloaded and ready to go.

The energy is intense and unbound within this area, so join the crowd and stand and shout for the Cougars. If space runs out in the Cage, supplemental seating is also available.

For football, students will find tailgating parties prior to games in the parking lots near TDECU Stadium. Here, students, faculty and alumni can be found showing up and showing out in an environment that can only be described as electric.

Greek life festivities are held in tents right outside the stadium, along with fan festival events for family and friends.

Afterward, be sure to join fellow students in the Cage. The Cage in TDECU Stadium, located in section 138, behind the goal posts and access is limited so be sure to show up early to secure the best seats.

Going into the hundredth year since being established in 1927, Cougar culture has flourished into an amazing sight to behold. The way students, alumni, faculty and staff all show their Cougar pride truly conveys the love they have for the campus.

Visiting teams always fear the rage in the Cage and the tenacity of the fans. It is this energy that permeates everything the Cougars do and it is what differentiates them from all other university graduates.

It transforms the way students experience university life and manifests into a way of life that every student carries with them for the rest of their lives.

sports@thedailycougar.com