Everything you need to know about UH’s Centennial Project

Last June, UH initiated the Centennial Construction Project, a major campus renovation project in preparation for the University’s 100th anniversary in 2027.

Why did the project start?

In 2020, UH President and Chancellor Renu Khator convened a centennial master plan committee to develop a plan for the project. Landscape and urban design firm OJB was selected in 2023 to lead the project.

The $35 million initiative primarily focuses on modernizing central spaces to create a more welcoming campus for current and prospective students and propel UH toward its goal of becoming a Top 50 public university in the nation.

“The project continues to make significant progress as we transform the heart of campus into a more welcoming, pedestrian-friendly environment for generations of students to come,” said a University spokesperson.

University Drive

The University’s main objective is to remodel the campus’ primary gateway into a more walkable landscape with public art displays, outdoor dining and new gateway monuments that lead to the Cullen Performance Hall.

Centennial Plaza

The University is also renovating several campus spots, including a new gathering space at the Centennial Plaza. The Plaza will include elevated outdoor rooms, flexible seating and water fountains to increase social, academic and cultural activities.

Last year, the University demolished the former College of Education building, Stephen P. Farish Hall, to make way for the Plaza. In Sept. 2026, another section of the plaza closest to McElhinney Hall will be opened.

Wilhelmina’s Grove

Located in the arts district of the campus, the University aims to enhance the pedestrian paths by adding an amphitheater, water features and tree-lined walkways that connect the campus’s major arts venues, including the Blaffer Art Museum.

Recent updates

The project’s schedule has been divided into sections, with three University Drive sections and four plaza sections. All sections are set to be completed by May 2027.

This fall, the fencing will be moved to start the completion of the area next to the MD Anderson Library and the Student Center South. The primary pedestrian path will be on the Lynn Eusan Park and Hilton side. As a result, the Student Center South entrance from the pedestrian path will be closed but accessible by the sidewalk entrance that is between the Student Center South and the MD Anderson Library. In September, another section of the plaza closest to McElhinney Hall will be opened.

Incoming students can navigate the construction on campus through the Maps and Resources tab on the project’s website

“We appreciate the patience and flexibility of our students, faculty and staff as we work toward delivering a reimagined campus core that reflects the University’s next century of growth and success,” a university spokesperson said.

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