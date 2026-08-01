Freedom with a plan: Tips for partying safely

Entering college is filled with excitement, nervousness and endless possibilities for growth. College is meant to be fun, but making new friends while learning to navigate the environment safely is a part of the experience.

The Red Zone

The Red Zone is a time period between move-in week and Thanksgiving break when more than 50% of students are statistically at a higher risk of sexual assault. The increased risk in this window of time is a direct response to the new environmental shifts, specifically for incoming freshmen.

September through November is filled with something to do every weekend. Knowing these facts about the Red Zone could make a difference. Roommates should look out for one another, check on the person next to them at the party or at the tailgate and stay aware of their surroundings.

Buddy system

With knowledge of the Red Zone, knowing how to navigate a party is the next step.

Having a buddy system works. Students should plan how the group will be getting to the party and when they will leave. Before leaving, make sure everyone in the group has their location shared for the entirety of the night. This creates a digital safety net if the group accidentally gets separated.

Once at the location, check in with one another. Remember, don’t wander off into a different room alone. If a buddy needs to use the restroom, go together.

Smart drinking

Drinks should be in sight at all times. Be aware of how a drink is made and how it gets delivered. Out of 6,064 students surveyed in a study on the prevalence of drink spiking, 462 students reported incidents where they had been drugged.

That is nearly one in 13 surveyed students who experienced a spiking incident. If anyone suddenly feels drastically more intoxicated, dizzy or has blurred vision, tell someone immediately. Trust your gut and do not go to a quiet room alone.

Without a sealed top or a direct line of sight from the point of pour to the hand, the risk of the drink being tampered with increases significantly. Drink responsibly, watch the cup and stay alert.

Exit strategy

Getting to the party is the beginning, but knowing how to safely leave is just as important. Before heading out for the night, make sure phones are fully charged and ridebshare apps are updated.

When calling an Uber or Lyft, make sure to verify the license plate, the make and model of the car and the driver’s photo on the app to perfectly match the vehicle and the person in front of you.

Once inside the car, passengers should remain aware of the route. If a ride ever feels unsafe or goes off-course, call for help immediately.

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