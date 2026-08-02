A freshman’s guide to academic resources at UH

UH offers a variety of resources to support students’ academic journeys. Whether its online resources or face-to-face, UH has it all.

Facilities offered by UH can vary anywhere from tutoring services and library access, to academic coaching and workshops.

Learning Advancements for Undergraduate Cougars of Houston

LAUNCH is located in the Student Service Center 1 room 212 and offers peer tutoring across a range of classes on a drop-in schedule.

Students are not required to make an appointment ahead of time, but can consult the weekly tutoring schedule to see when subject-specific tutors are available.

Students are encouraged to bring their course syllabus and relevant materials like textbooks or notes, as well as any specific questions about the content.

LAUNCH also offers success workshops both in-person and online on subjects including notetaking, managing exam anxiety and overcoming procrastination. Academic coaches are available for individualized support. The LAUNCH website also includes fifty success handouts that students can consult on their own time.

UH Writing Center

The UH Writing Center provides writing-focused support through 30-minute individual consultations. Students should make an online appointment to be matched with a writing consultant who can help with class papers, resumes, scholarship essays or lab reports.

Consultations are offered both in-person in the Classroom and Business Building room 228 and online. The Writing Center website also includes links to writing resources for students.

UH libraries

The MD Anderson Library offers research support including data management resources, guides for research-specific writing and information literacy lessons.

The library website also offers a comprehensive list of research guides by area of study that link to scholarly resources, online articles and relevant community organizations and an A-Z database of publications that can support research.

The library also has printers that students are automatically given a $7.50 credit for on their Cougar Cards at the beginning of each semester. Computer labs are available at each of the four libraries on campus, and the MD Anderson Library allows students to book group study rooms.

Students can check out art supplies from the Architecture, Design & Art Library for up to six weeks. Technological equipment such as phone chargers, headphones and tripods are available for checkout at the MD Anderson Library for limited periods, usually for less than three days or reserved for use in the library.

The Medical Library, Music Library and Architecture, Design & Art Library also offer items for students to borrow. Students needing to record a video or audio production can use the Hamill Foundation Multimedia Studio at the MD Anderson Library for up to two hours.

Office of Undergraduate Resources and Major Awards

OURMA provides support and guidance for students looking to apply for competitive national fellowships and scholarships. OURMA also offers a range of faculty-mentored research programs, including the Houston Early Research Experience, the Summer Undergraduate Research Fellowship, the Provost’s Undergraduate Research Fellowship, the Energy Scholars program, the Mellon Research Scholars program and Research for Aspiring Coogs in the Humanities.

Incoming freshmen are eligible to apply for Houston Scholars. Online webinars are also offered through the summer and during the semester for tips on applying to specific opportunities, including the Fulbright Program and the OURMA website includes guides on how to get started in undergraduate research and find an undergraduate research mentor.

news@thedailycougar.com