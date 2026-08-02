Sports in Houston: A Cougar’s guide to UH intramurals, recreation

Most students follow the guidelines of what appeals to their major, as many students do in order to get experience in their field. Others find activities and groups that support their surrounding community in order to make UH a better place.

However, one of the major activities that has been growing more popular is Houston’s intramural sports and activities. While it may not offer much experience in a class or a major, it definitely helps build bonds between students and helps make UH feel like home.

Many students have been partaking in the intramural sports for years, but many others do not know how to join. If a student wants to join an intramural sport this year, whether they plan to join by themselves or with friends, this is how to get involved.

Where to find the intramural Sports

To participate in intramural sports, students must first register through the IMLeagues portal. The portal can be found through the AccessUH website, and it will ask for CougarNet identification and other information that will help students join a league more easily.

Afterwards, you will be able to join a specific sport or activity that caters to you. UH offers many popular sports like basketball and soccer, but there are other sports that may not come to mind.

Aside from basketball and soccer, there are also leagues for bowling and lacrosse. Both of these leagues offer group play, but students can join by themselves if they wish.

Many of these details can be found through their respective sports details, but others have found that the recreation center and the game room in Student Center South also keep their leagues public and open for anyone to join.

Senior Lucas Pisecco is one of Houston’s Lacrosse players and has played this past season as the defensive team captain. He joined the Lacrosse team through a tabling event outside of SCS this past year.



“Lacrosse has given me a great network of friends. Although UH has tons of different clubs, it’s hard to find one that creates a brotherhood the same way that team sports do.” Pisecco said. “Building that connection with the same group of friends over the years through competition and hard work has helped me find a great community within UH.”

Pisecco will graduate this upcoming fall and will complete his journey at UH with lifelong memories from the Men’s Lacrosse team.

ESports at UH

Intramurals in Houston also offer Esport leagues, with popular games such as Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and Mario Kart being some of the more popular leagues to join. These leagues are primarily hosted in person, with Houston using the games side of the games room to host these tournaments.

The Esports intramurals also offer a way to get into the more competitive side of video games, with the Coog Esports club offering various games that need competitive players. Students can view what opportunities they offer through their page on the UH Get Involved application.

Intramurals offer a way for students to connect and make friends with other students who share the same hobbies or interests. There are multiple sports to choose from, and each one will make any student feel right at home.

sports@thedailycougar.com