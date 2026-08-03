Preview: Houston set to face Oregon State in season opener

The Houston Cougars are set to face off against the Oregon State Beavers in their season opener on September 5 at the Fertitta Center. Houston enters this matchup with a 3-1 record against the Beavers and looks to continue to a 4-1 record.

Their last meeting was last season, when Houston narrowly won 27-24 in overtime.

Players to watch:

For Houston, senior quarterback Conner Weigman comes in the 2026 season with 2,705 passing yards and 28 touchdowns in 2025. Weigman brings experience, talent and arm strength to the Cougars’ offense.

Senior wide receivers Amare Thomas and Trent Walker are also players to look out for. Thomas had 966 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns in 2025. He brings explosiveness, elite hand-eye coordination and is a threat to opposing defensive backs. Walker transferred from Oregon State, after recording 823 receiving yards and two touchdowns last season. He brings speed and route-running abilities to Houston and becomes a great complement to Thomas as the No. 2 option.

For Oregon State, senior quarterback Maalik Murphy goes into this upcoming season with 1,805 passing yards and nine touchdowns. Although his stats are on the lower side, he is still a threat to the Cougars and has one of the strongest arms in college football.

Another key player for Oregon State is junior wide receiver Xayvion Noland. Noland is a transfer from UTRGV and had 776 receiving yards and seven touchdowns with the Vaqueros last season. He possesses speed and playmaking abilities and proves to be the No. 1 option for the Beavers.

The final key player for Oregon State is senior linebacker Dylan Layne. Last year, he recorded 88 total tackles, a sack and an interception. Layne brings experience and run-stopping abilities to the Beavers.

This game could determine the future of the Houston Cougars’ 2026 season. With the Cougars going 10-3 last year, they hope to repeat that success and go to new heights.

sports@thedailycougar.com