UH soccer wins home opener vs. Southeastern Louisiana

The UH soccer team grabbed its first win of the season Sunday, routing Southeastern Lousiana 5-2 in the Cougars’ home opener.

Freshman forward Kyrsten Kizer put UH on board first, scoring her first collegiate goal on a corner kick in the 16th minute.

15 minutes later, senior midfielder Caitlyn Matthews scored from deep past the left corner of the goalie’s box, soaring a ball into the right corner of the net to make 2-0 for UH. After a goal from the Lions in the 36th minute, the Cougars entered the half up 2-1.

In the second half, UH continued to get more chances at goal, breaking the game open with goals from senior forward Nadia Kamassah and junior defender Sofia Weber in the 65th and 71st minute respectively.

After the Lions made it 4-2 in the 81st, Kamassah took just 36 seconds to answer with her second goal of the match, all but sealing it for the Cougars.

The five goals scored by UH is the most scored head coach Jaime Frias and tied for his largest margin of victory. Houston also dwarfed Southeatern Lousiana in chances, getting 22 shots off during the much to the Lions’ eight.

Next, the UH soccer squad will travel to Nacogdoches, Texas to face Stephen F. Austin on Thursday.

