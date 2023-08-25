UH soccer continues unbeaten start vs. Stephen F. Austin

The UH soccer team extended its undefeated start to the 2023 season in a 5-1 victory Thursday night at the SFA Soccer Field.

The match started even between the Cougars and Lumberjacks until sophomore forward Cameryn Maddox scored the opening goal in the 21st minute, assisted by junior defender Anna Reysa.

In the 29th minute, the Lumberjacks answered, scoring their only goal of the night to make the match 1-1.

In the 26th minute, graduate student forward Allie Byrd broke the tie on an assist from freshman forward Krysten Kizer.

The first half ended with the Cougars holding the 2-1 advantage.

Just minutes into the second half, Maddox scored her second goal to extend UH’s lead on an assist by junior midfielder Juliet Moore.

Senior midfielder Caitlyn Matthews extended the UH lead even further in the 63rd minute, making the score 4-1.

Finally, redshirt junior midfielder Jaden Masters scored the game’s final goal in the 70th minute, assisted by Matthews.

UH ended with a commanding 5-1 victory over Stephen F. Austin.

Cameryn Maddox scored a brace for the Cougars in the match, while Caitlyn Matthews tallied a goal and an assist in the win.

