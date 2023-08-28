No. 19 Cougars sweep McNeese to complete home stand

No. 19 Houston volleyball moved to 3-0 on the season after sweeping McNeese State Sunday evening.

UH got off to a fiery start, going on an explosive 10-1 run to start the set. The momentum did not change despite McNeese’s efforts, and the Cougars quickly wrapped up the set, holding McNeese to just 13 points.

McNeese took its only lead of the match at the start of the second set, but it was short-lived. The Cougars quickly responded with a 7-0 run that brought the score to 16-4. Three kills and a block assist by grad outside hitter Kenna Sauer were hallmarks of the run.

The Cougars’ dominance continued till the end as an ace by senior libero Kate Georgiades wrapped up the second set in which the Cougars won 25-12

The third set was no different as the Cougars denied a McNeese comeback. Despite multiple errors on both sides of the net, the Cougars claimed their final set by a score of 25-12.

Grad outside hitter, Nena Mbonu led the charge putting up 11 kills in the match followed by grad outside hitter Abbie Jackson with nine.

UH volleyball will spend the month of September on the road, beginning with the Texas State Invitational in San Marcos on September 1.

[email protected]