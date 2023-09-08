No. 21 UH volleyball falls to No.19 Kentucky for second straight loss

The No. 21 Houston Cougars volleyball team fell in four sets to No. 19 Kentucky on Friday afternoon for their second consecutive loss.

Houston started strong with graduate outside hitter Kenna Sauer scoring the first kill of the match.

Coming out of the first timeout, the Cougars snapped back to close the Wildcats’ 8-15 lead as Sauer tallied another kill dished by graduate setter Morgan Janda.

With a hitting percentage of .265, the Cougars came up short, unable to clinch the opening frame.

After a tough fight in the first set, Houston took back control, holding the lead throughout the match.

Houston maintained a comfortable five-point lead at the beginning of the frame, totaling only two hitting errors.

The Cougars contained the Wildcats to only 10 kills, compared to their 11 digs in the frame. Establishing a 24-14 lead, Houston let the Wildcats close the gap but still came out on top 25-18 in the second set.

Houston tied up the sets and played closely with Kentucky, alternating points scored.

After losing hold of the 7-7 tie, Houston was unable to reestablish a lead in the frame.

The Cougars’ hitting percentage of .165 left them in a tough position, struggling to end Kentucky’s three-point run. Houston was able to close the 16-23 gap but lost hold of the frame coming up short 17-25.

Determined to regain momentum, senior setter Annie Cooke delivered the kill to Sauer to open set four.

Kentucky quickly responded with a six-point run, resulting in its five-point lead.

Houston tallied 15 digs and 12 kills in the frame but was unable to combat Kentucky’s .250 hitting percentage.

The Cougars worked to close the gap but ultimately came up short in the frame 22-25, resulting in just their second loss of the season.

After last Saturday’s loss to Texas State, Friday’s loss marks Houston’s second loss of the season and second straight. The Cougars will continue on in the Stacey Clark Classic, facing off either SMU or Purdue on Saturday.

[email protected]