UH soccer beats HCU for sixth straight win and record start

UH soccer improved to a school-record 6-0-1 start, defeating the HCU Huskies 5-1 Thursday evening at Carl Lewis International Complex.

Upon the opening whistle, it only took until the second minute for sophomore forward Cameryn Maddox to score the first goal of the evening.

Not very long after, the Cougars followed up with another goal in the 10th minute, once again from Maddox assisted by senior midfielder Caitlyn Matthews.

With a solid lead into the 35th minute, junior forward Ramsey Davis defended a little too aggressively as she was booked a yellow card for unsporting behavior.

As the first half was nearing its end in the 44th minute, the Cougars extended their lead with junior midfielder Juliet Moore assisted by graduate forward Allie Byrd.

Not long after the opening whistle for the second half in the 48th minute, Houston Christian freshman midfielder Emma Smith was given a yellow card, allowing the Cougars another opportunity to score awarding senior forward Maddie Bowers a penalty kick that she converted to make it 4-0.

Bowers scored almost immediately after in the 49th minute, this time with a little more distance from the box, extending the Cougars’ dominant lead.

In the 66th minute, Matthews had made a foul in the penalty box allowing Huskies sophomore midfielder Alexa Huerta an opportunity for the Huskies to answer back after conceding five goals to the Cougars.

Very quickly thereafter Huskies scored their only goal of the evening off of the penalty kick.

Neither team scored for the rest of game and the Cougars came away with their sixth straight win of the season.

UH will face Texas State on Sunday night to try to stay undefeated.

