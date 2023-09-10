side bar
logo
Monday, September 11, 2023

Sports

UH volleyball pulls away to beat SMU in four sets

By September 10, 2023

The Cougars were able to pull away in the third and fourth set after splitting two close sets to begin the game. | Oscar Herrera/The Cougar

No. 19 Houston volleyball defeated SMU 3-1 Saturday in the second match of the Stacey Clark Classic.

The Cougars broke their 17-year-old four-set dig record with 98 digs in the match. Leading the charge was senior libero Kate Georgiades who put up 27 digs.

The first set was a nail-biter, as neither team led by more than a two-point margin. Back-to-back aces by graduate outside hitter Abbie Jackson put the Cougars up 16-14, but Houston was unable to pull away.

SMU quickly tied the set at 16, and the teams continued to battle. Finally, Houston wrapped it up with a kill by junior outside hitter Katie Corelli, and an attack error committed by SMU bringing the score to 28-26.

UH trailed much of the second set. The Cougars finally got their footing and took the lead before SMU dominated the closing minutes of play, claiming the set by a score of 26-24 and tying the game at one set apiece.

The back-and-forth madness continued to start the third set, but Houston broke away. A 5-0 run including two kills by graduate outside hitter Kenna Sauer brought the score to 10-6, and the Cougars held the lead until the end and won the set 25-21.

The momentum helped the Cougars to get off to a quick start in the fourth set. Their dominance continued until SMU responded with a 5-0 run on set point. A kill by senior setter Annie Cooke secured the win for the Cougars 25-22.

The win snapped a two-game losing streak from UH, and the team improved to 5-2 on the year

Houston will head to College Station to take on the Texas A&M Aggies on September 13.

[email protected]

Tags: ,


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to Top ↑

  • Sign up for our Email Edition

  • Polls

    What about UH will you miss the least this summer?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

Contact the editor with questions, comments and concerns.



Back to Top ↑