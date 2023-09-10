UH volleyball pulls away to beat SMU in four sets

No. 19 Houston volleyball defeated SMU 3-1 Saturday in the second match of the Stacey Clark Classic.

The Cougars broke their 17-year-old four-set dig record with 98 digs in the match. Leading the charge was senior libero Kate Georgiades who put up 27 digs.

The first set was a nail-biter, as neither team led by more than a two-point margin. Back-to-back aces by graduate outside hitter Abbie Jackson put the Cougars up 16-14, but Houston was unable to pull away.

SMU quickly tied the set at 16, and the teams continued to battle. Finally, Houston wrapped it up with a kill by junior outside hitter Katie Corelli, and an attack error committed by SMU bringing the score to 28-26.

UH trailed much of the second set. The Cougars finally got their footing and took the lead before SMU dominated the closing minutes of play, claiming the set by a score of 26-24 and tying the game at one set apiece.

The back-and-forth madness continued to start the third set, but Houston broke away. A 5-0 run including two kills by graduate outside hitter Kenna Sauer brought the score to 10-6, and the Cougars held the lead until the end and won the set 25-21.

The momentum helped the Cougars to get off to a quick start in the fourth set. Their dominance continued until SMU responded with a 5-0 run on set point. A kill by senior setter Annie Cooke secured the win for the Cougars 25-22.

The win snapped a two-game losing streak from UH, and the team improved to 5-2 on the year

Houston will head to College Station to take on the Texas A&M Aggies on September 13.

