UH soccer suffers first loss against Texas State

The UH Cougars fell to Texas State University 1-0 on Sunday night, their first loss of the season.

The game started off slow with no points on the scoreboard during the first half, but the Cougars earned seven corner kicks.

In the 75th minute, the Bobcats (5-3) were the first to make a ball into the net.

Houston didn’t stop fighting until the last second, with a total of 18 shots. Mikaela Gracia did her part with six saves off TSU’s 12 shots.

Unfortunately, it wasn’t enough as Texas State earned the ball in the last 10 seconds and ran out the clock.

It was the Cougars’ first scoreless game since their season-opening draw against Washington.

UH (6-1-1) recognized eight seniors at the start of the game: midfielder Cordelia Cross, forward Nadia Kamassah, defender Ava Alaniz, midfielder Caitlyn Matthews, forward Maddie Bowers, defender Hailey Stodden, forward Allie Byrd, and goalkeeper Gracia.

UH takes on Texas Tech on Thursday for their first conference game in the Big 12. It will be the first Big 12 matchup in UH Athletics history.

