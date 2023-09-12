Yates, Abelar shine in UH women’s golf opener

Not a single Cougar logged a round over par as the women’s golf team blew away the competition in its season-opening appearance in the Sam Golden Invitational on Monday.

Freshman Ellen Yates finished first in the tournament in her collegiate debut, shooting 14-under par while senior Nicole Abelar finished second just two strokes behind her teammate.

UH registered its best round in program history in the tournament’s first round on Sunday, shooting a 16-under 272. Sophomore Moa Svedenskiold led the way, shooting a 66-stroke first round.

In round two, Yates got in a groove with five birdies and an eagle for a team-best second round of 67. Svedenskiold was not far behind, shooting a bogey-free four-under round.

On the final day, UH broke their program for a team round again. This time, the Cougars shot a scorching 268 total, with Yates and sophomore Alexa Saldana both scoring 66’s.

At the end of the tournament, UH had an incredible 13-stroke lead over second-place North Texas.

Up next, UH will travel to Norman, Oklahoma to compete in the Schooner Fall Classic beginning on Sept. 23.

