No. 22 UH volleyball downs Aggies in four sets

The UH volleyball team continued its rebound from a brief early-season slide in form with a 3-1 win over Texas A&M on Wednesday night.

The Cougars had a solid start opening the match with a 6-0 run.

UH dominated the Aggies early, recording three blocks to help give Houston a ten-point lead.

An ace by sophomore libero Alana Torres-Rivera fueled Houston’s ever-growing lead.

Aggie freshman setter Margot Manning later subbed in to successfully close the 24-12 gap but A&M ultimately still came up short.

The Aggies took a slim lead early in the second set due to the Cougars’ hitting errors.

UH was able to get back into the swing of things with seven kills in its first 14 points. Houston did not let up, stretching an eight-point lead to reach the final five-point stretch. Junior middle Kellen Morrin tallied a kill to clinch the Cougars’ second set victory.

Graduate outside hitters Kenna Sauer and Abbie Jackson led the team in kills, contributing greatly to the 14 overall kills in the frame.

Set three opened with the Aggies posting an early 9-6 lead. The Cougars weren’t far behind, attempting to close the gap with another kill by Morrin.

Once the Aggies secured point 20, the Cougars were unable to answer back, as A&M finished with only five attacking errors and 14 kills to clinch the frame.

To secure the match win, Houston asserted its power while breaking through the 7-7 tie. From then, the Cougars tallied three kills and an impressive four blocks to reestablish their lead.

With the win in sight, Houston closed out the frame with a kill from Morrin to win the match, despite the Aggies’ best efforts.

The Cougars defeated the Aggies with 22 blocks, five service aces, and 53 digs.

Houston will continue its play in College Station against Liberty University at 5pm on Thursday, looking to continue its winning streak.

