Memorial Hermann secures naming rights for new Football Operations Center

In a Friday morning Cougar Pride event at TDECU Stadium, UH Athletics announced an agreement with Memorial Hermann Health System that secures naming rights for the new Football Operations Center.

The Operations Center is a $130 million project to be connected to TDECU Stadium, providing extra premium seating in the stadium in addition to a club, roof terrace, training facilities, and student-athlete flex spaces.

Under the agreement the complex, which will break ground following the 2023 football season and be completed in 2025, will be named the Memorial Hermann Football Operations Center.

At the event, UH President Renu Khator characterized the agreement as “critical” for the advancement of UH Athletics, while UH football head coach Dana Holgorsen stressed the benefits the center will provide for recruiting.

“At the end of the day this is about recruiting and student-athletes,” Holgorsen said. “To be able to get a one-stop shop for everything they need.”

