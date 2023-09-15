Matthew Nwakamma" />
Friday, September 15, 2023

No. 22 Cougars sweep Liberty to close non-conference schedule

UH will get six days after its sweep over Liberty before it travel to Utah to open its Big 12 schedule with BYU. | Oscar Herrera/The Cougar

UH volleyball improved its record to 7-2 after mounting another victory against Liberty with a dominant 3-0 sweep.

The Cougars got off to a great start, more than doubling up Liberty in the first. The Cougars had two total blocks in the first set to seal their 14-point, 25-11 first-set win. 

At the beginning of the second set, Liberty was able to come back and was only down 7-6, threatening to tie. 

But the Cougars roared to a six-point run thanks in part to three attack errors from Liberty. 

The Cougars continued on that scoring and defensive run, getting the win, 25-16, in the second set to lead the game 2-0. 

In the third set, UH volleyball started off strong with a 4-0 start. Liberty would hit two kills to cut the deficit by two, but the kill by junior middle hitter Kellen Morin helped start a 3-0 run. 

Graduate student Abbie Jackson led the way with four kills in the third set to help secure the victory and sweep Liberty 3-0. 

The Cougars finished the game with 38 kills, 11 blocks, and 37 digs. 

The Cougars will travel to BYU to begin their Big 12 schedule on Wednesday at 8 p.m.

