No. 22 Cougars sweep Liberty to close non-conference schedule

UH volleyball improved its record to 7-2 after mounting another victory against Liberty with a dominant 3-0 sweep.

The Cougars got off to a great start, more than doubling up Liberty in the first. The Cougars had two total blocks in the first set to seal their 14-point, 25-11 first-set win.

At the beginning of the second set, Liberty was able to come back and was only down 7-6, threatening to tie.

But the Cougars roared to a six-point run thanks in part to three attack errors from Liberty.

The Cougars continued on that scoring and defensive run, getting the win, 25-16, in the second set to lead the game 2-0.

In the third set, UH volleyball started off strong with a 4-0 start. Liberty would hit two kills to cut the deficit by two, but the kill by junior middle hitter Kellen Morin helped start a 3-0 run.

Graduate student Abbie Jackson led the way with four kills in the third set to help secure the victory and sweep Liberty 3-0.

The Cougars finished the game with 38 kills, 11 blocks, and 37 digs.

The Cougars will travel to BYU to begin their Big 12 schedule on Wednesday at 8 p.m.

