UH soccer falls in Big 12 opener vs. Texas Tech

The UH soccer lost its first-ever Big 12 game Thursday night, losing to Texas Tech on the road 3-0.

The Cougars failed to muster much meaningful offense in the first half, only getting off two shots to Texas Tech’s seven.

The Red Raiders’ early offense resulted in the first goal of the match in the 13th minute, the only goal of the first half.

Texas Tech started the second half continuing their momentum with another goal in the 52nd minute.

UH finally was able to put some pressure on the home team, but was unable to get the ball in the net before conceding a third and final goal in the 83rd minute, sealing the loss.

The Cougars dropped to 6-2-1 on the season, suffering their first road loss of the year.

UH will play their first home Big 12 game next Thursday against UCF.

