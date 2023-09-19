Men’s golf finishes sixth at Highlands Invitational

Houston placed sixth in the Highlands Individual this past weekend. As a team, they shot five under overall for the weekend.

On day one, both Redshirt sophomores Ruben Lindsay and Hudson Weibel had a day and led the Cougars at three under for a solid 69-stroke round. Senior De La Fuente shot one under for 71 strokes.

For day two, Weibel leaped forward and led the Cougars again shooting an impressive five under for 67 strokes. It didn’t stop there as Glawe shot three under for 69 strokes.

It didn’t stop there as Borow shot two under for 70 strokes, and De La Fuente shot one under for 71 strokes.

The team shot a lower 277 overall, which improved their position to fourth in the tournament.

On day three, De La Fuente took the lead for UH and shot one over for 73 strokes. Lindsay shot three over at 75 strokes. Both Glawe and Borow shot four over at 76 strokes.

The Cougars shot 300 overall as a team, which pushed them down to sixth place in the tournament.

De La Fuente led Houston tying at 24th, Weibel was close as he was tied for 30th.

In addition to the team event, three UH golfers competed as individuals in the Papago Individual Tournament. Senior Austyn Reily performed the best out of all the Cougars, finishing tied for 11th at three strokes over par.

Their next tournament is the Robert Steele Cup, a 36-hole match play against Sam Houston.

