UH soccer drops third straight against UCF

Houston’s women’s soccer team lost a close one to UCF at home on Thursday night by a score of 1-0.

UH is now 6-3-1 and fell to 0-2 in the Big 12 conference.

The game started off early with a beautiful save by UH sophomore goalkeeper Olivia Dietrich to prevent UCF’s fifth-year forward Dayana Martin from scoring in the first five minutes of the game.

UH sophomore forward Cameryn Maddox started off strong in the game by attempting a chip shot but UCF’s fifth-year goalkeeper Caroline De Lisle came up with the save.

During the first 30 minutes of the game both teams recorded numerous shots on target, but none in the goal.

The game was an even match up until the 40th minute of the game when UCF senior midfielder Katie Bradley scored the only goal in the match with an exceptional corner kick in the breakthrough.

Maddox controlled the majority of the offense with six of the 12 shots for UH. Another star of the game for UH was Dietrich who had six saves in the game.

Dietrich now has three games with five or more saves.

It was a very tight game with UH getting more shots off in the second half, but none made it past UCF’s goalie.

Houston continues its home schedule on Sunday as it welcomes Oklahoma for Houston Youth Soccer Day at the Carl Lewis International Complex.

