Cougars dominate Sam Houston 38-7 in bounce-back win

The Houston Cougars closed out non-conference play on Saturday, confidently defeating Sam Houston by a score of 38-7 at TDECU Stadium to get back in the win column.

Despite initial promise, Sam Houston forced the Cougars to settle for a 23-yard field goal on their first drive.

Houston’s defense could not get a stop on Sam Houston’s first drive as the Bearkats took the lead 7-3 early in the quarter with their first touchdown of the season.

UH bounced back, capping off a nine-play, 72-yard drive with a four-yard rush into the endzone by freshman running back Parker Jenkins to make the score 10-3.

The Cougars reached the end zone again in the second quarter once again via a Parker Jenkins rush.

Jenkins led the way on the drive, tallying 52 rushing yards en route to the touchdown.

UH missed a 51-yard field goal attempt wide left late in the second quarter.

A pair of unsportsmanlike conduct penalties on Sam Houston gave the Cougar offense another opportunity to put points on the board. Jenkins would score his third touchdown of the half on the following drive, giving Houston a 24-7 lead.

UH quickly regained possession after a fumble, recovered by senior defensive end David Ugwoebu.

As the clock ticked down, UH came up short of a touchdown at the end of the first half.

The second half began with UH leading 24-7.

UH advanced down the field in 15 plays during its first drive of the half.

A six-yard touchdown pass from junior quarterback Donovan Smith to sophomore wide receiver Matthew Golden closed out the drive and put the Cougars ahead 31-7.

The UH defense continued its dominance with junior defensive back Isaiah Hamiton grabbing an interception in the next series.

The takeaway started the UH offense in Sam Houston territory, but two incomplete passes and a holding penalty led to the first UH punt of the night.

Sophomore quarterback Ui Ale took over for Smith in the fourth.

Ale recorded his first career touchdown with a 58-yard pass to sophomore running back Stacey Sneed, expanding the UH lead to 38-7.

Despite piecing together its longest drive of the game in the closing stretch, Sam Houston was unable to put more points on the board before the clock hit zero.

UH was led by freshman running back Parker Jenkins, who tallied 20 carries for 105 yards and three touchdowns en route to the win.

“He’s (Jenkins) got a chance to be a special player,” head coach Dana Holgorsen said.

Defensively, senior defensive lineman David Ugwoegbu recorded five tackles, half a sack and a forced fumble on the night.

With the win, UH improved its record to 2-2 on the season.

The Cougars will resume conference play next week as they head to Lubbock to face Texas Tech.

